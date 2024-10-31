The best gadgets for picking up after your dog

Picking up after your dog is a dirty job, but someone has to do it. Thankfully, Consumer Reports has rounded up the best gadgets and techniques to make the task a little easier! (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a dirty job, but someone has to do it. We’re talking about picking up after your dog. Thankfully, Consumer Reports has rounded up the best gadgets and techniques to make the task a little easier.

Veterinary technician Lauren Anthony has plenty of experience handling this messy duty and knows the importance of keeping your yard and public spaces clean.

“If you’re not cleaning up their waste, there is potential for infection, not just for other pets but for people, too,” Anthony said.

Consumer Reports has tested various pooper scoopers and named their top picks for different needs. First up is the Pooch Approved Products GoGo Stik Catch-N-Go, named the most ergonomic choice.

“If you aim right, your dog can do his business right into the bag, and it’s done. You just take the bag off and throw it away,” said Anthony, adding that the adjustable bar makes it easier to reach. However, smaller dogs might find the catch feature uncomfortable.

For dog owners who are always on the move, Consumer Reports awarded The DogBuddy Portable Dog Poop Scoop the most portable pick.

“It has a clip so you can attach it to your backpack or leash, and it doesn’t look like a pooper scooper,” Anthony noted. “It keeps you from using your hands, so you don’t have to worry about that warm sensation or a bag breaking.”

Finally, the Editor’s Choice went to the Arm & Hammer Pooper Scooper Swivel Bin & Rake for those with larger dogs or multiple pets.

“This is great for large dogs or multi-dog households. It scoops directly into the bin, no bag needed, and you can just dump it into the trash,” Anthony explained. She added that it’s perfect if you’ve let a few days go by without cleaning the yard.

Consumer Reports didn’t stop with scoopers. They also tested poop bags, with Amazon Basics Dog Poop Leak Proof Bags with Dispenser and Leash Clip taking the top spot.

“This is a budget-friendly option, especially if you have more than one dog,” said Ginger Cowles from Consumer Reports.

Whether you use a high-tech gadget or stick to the traditional bag-over-hand method, the important thing is to clean up after your furry friend—after all, they’re your best friend.

For more tips on keeping your yard clean and your pets safe, click here.