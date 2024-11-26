Dog treats recalled for potential Salmonella contamination

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carolina Prime Pet dog treats are being recalled due a potential Salmonella contamination.

Hollywood Feed Carolina made chicken chips may have Salmonella, which can pose a risk to both dogs and humans, if they haven’t thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the treats.

The only potentially contaminated treats come from lot number 20051324L2 with an 11/13/25 expiration date.

The treat is sold through Hollywood Feed stores throughout Indiana, multiple other states, and their online site.

No illnesses have been reported so far.

Consumers can contact the company at treats@carolinaprimepet.com or 828-394-6460 Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. EST for information about getting a refund or replacement product.

People infected with Salmonella can experience: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. But it is possible to experience more severe effects from Salmonella.

Pets infected with Salmonella can experience lethargy and the same symptoms, but some will only have a fever or decreased appetite. Infected, but non-symptomatic pets, can be a carrier and spread the bacteria.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.