Dogs euthanized after fatal attack of woman at west side home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services said Monday that it has euthanized two dogs that attacked and killed a woman in a west side home.

Kimberly Williams, 60, died after being attacked by at least one of the two dogs she was sitting Friday night. The incident happened in the 600 block of Olin Avenue, just northeast of Holt Road and North Michigan Street.

Sgt. Anthony Patterson with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday that Williams died at the scene. “It was pretty obvious when the officers arrived that she had some pretty significant dog bite wounds.”

The owner turned the dogs over to the city government-operated Indianapolis Animal Care Services, which reported it humanely euthanized them.

“It appears the adult victim knew the animals as well, so she wasn’t unfamiliar with those animals. It is still unsure why the dogs attacked her,” Patterson said.

“This incident is tragic. IMPD, myself included, my thoughts and prayers are with the victim and the family. These incidents are really, really tough to take in for the neighborhood and the officers who witnessed it.”

A spokesperson for Animal Control Services told News 8 that the dogs resembled a terrier mix, but, without a DNA test, it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact breed of the dogs. Animal Control Services has no records of the dogs committing any other acts of aggression prior to Friday’s attack.

It was unclear Monday if the owner will face charges.

IMPD said this is only the second fatal dog attack in 2024. One fatal dog attack was investigated in 2023.

