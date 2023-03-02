Donate blood and get Girl Scout cookies for Thin Mint Thursday at Versiti Blood Centers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Girl Scouts of Central Indiana have teamed up with Versiti Blood Centers to thank blood donors by giving Thin Mints to all donors on Thursday.

The annual event has been dubbed “Thin Mint Thursday.”

“We are always proud to be able to support efforts that help the community,” Danielle Shockey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Indiana, said. “Whether through ‘Cookies for a Cause’ or in ways that celebrate giving back, like the blood drive Thin Mints efforts, Girl Scout cookies and community service are in the Girls Scouts’ DNA and we are happy to do our small part to support Versiti’s efforts.”

Anyone age 17 or older is encouraged to give blood. Parental consent is required for donors 16 and younger.

Blood donors must have a photo ID that includes their birth date.

“More than a cookie, ‘Thin Mint Thursday is a way to thank our generous blood donors for their lifesaving gift,” Penny Schroeder, area vice president at Versiti, said. “We are grateful to partner with the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana to save lives and help girls thrive!”

Versiti is open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Participating Versiti locations include: