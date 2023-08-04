Donate school supplies at White River State Park’s first-ever back-to-school event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Class is back in session, and many Marion County teachers pay for school supplies out of their own pockets.

To help, White River State Park staff will hold their first Back-To-School Supply Drive for Teachers’ Treasures. The event is Friday from 5-8 p.m. on the lawn of the Indiana State Museum.

Alec Gray, the director of marketing and communications for the White River State Park, said more than 6,000 teachers will be helped by the donations made to Teachers’ Treasures.

“The most needed items that we had on our list were folders, notebooks, calculators, crayons, erasers, glue sticks, pencils, and pens,” Gray explained. “Being able to have the tools for success, I was so lucky to have what I had. I want to be a part of making sure that other kids that they’re in that same spot. So, I really appreciate that Teachers’ Treasure mission.”

Donors will have activities and vendors to look forward to during the event.

“We hope to make this an annual event,” Gray said.

Find more information on donated items here.