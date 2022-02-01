Local

Donations being collected for Carroll County deputies killed in crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A memorial fund has been established to honor two fallen deputies in Carroll County.

Deputy Noah Rainey and jail deputy Dane Northcutt were killed Saturday in a crash while responding to a call.

The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation will accept monetary donations that will go directly to the families of deputies Rainey and Northcutt.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit 1st Financial Bank in Delphi.

You can also donate through PayPal by visiting the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation’s website.