Donations of bread tags helps provide mobility products for kids

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel woman is looking for help continuing her mission of helping people who use wheelchairs. Chances are if you’ve ever bought a bread product you’ve had to remove the bread tag — the little square pieces of plastic used to keep the bread fresh. A big collection of the tags over the last few years has helped Danielle Cares for Chairs founder buy mobility products like wheelchairs.

Collecting is a hobby for many people, but for others it’s a passion. Danielle Rothchild’s collection happens to be bread tags. And In just four years, she’s collected 3.5 million of them.

“I know especially me I’ve eaten a lot of bread over the quarantine,” said Rothchild.

But all of it didn’t come just from her. They were donated. Not by just small bags but often by the thousands.

News 8 first introduced you to her three years ago, just as she was getting her nonprofit, Danielle Cares for Chairs, off the ground. She takes the tags, recycles them and the money from it she uses to buy mobility products to donate.

“I currently have given away seven mobility products to precious kids,” she said.

She’s hoping to virtually donate another one by the end of the year. But the pandemic has slowed things down a bit. The restaurants she once relied on to donate tags can’t do it anymore for sanitary reasons.

“Definitely during this pandemic. If you guys can collect that would be amazing. I’m trying to make the biggest impact possible.”

There’s no time for slowing down. A few young helpers she said stepped up in a big way. And after four years she’s already eyeing her replacements.

In addition to her plans to give away a mobility product, she has a gently used motorized wheelchair for an adult that is ready to be donated.