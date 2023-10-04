Don’t choose these costumes if you want to stand out on Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Experts at online fashion retailer Boohoo have determined what will be the most common pop culture-inspired and traditional costumes on Halloween in 2023.

The fashion researchers methodically analyzed Google Trends data from each state in the country. Search results were collected from the past month, according to a release sent on behalf of the retailer.

Participants of trick-or-treating in Indiana can expect to see a lot of skeletons and “Princess Peach,” a character from the Mario Bros. franchise at their front door.

In the traditional costume category, Boohoo found a skeleton to be the most popular in Indiana and 13 other states. The frequency of searches in many locations made it the year’s most popular choice in the country. The second most popular traditional option was determined to be a ghost.

“Princess Peach” would be slightly more original compared to the trends. Indiana is among nine states in which users searched for the Mushroom Kingdom’s damsel-in-distress the most. According to Boohoo, the character was found to be the third most commonly searched pop culture-inspired look in the United States.

The so-called summer of Barbie will dominate the fall tradition of dressing for outings. The experts observed people in 14 states searching for a costume related to Warner Bros.’s highest-grossing worldwide release. That placed it at the top of the list of the most popular pop-culture costumes.

“These findings provide an exciting insight into what are the biggest costume trends of the year, predicting that we can expect to see plenty of Barbies and a load of skeletons this spooky season. With many states choosing to dress up as Barbie, it proves that one of Margot Robbie’s biggest films to date is continuing to take over and dominate the fashion world,” a spokesperson for Boohoo said of the research.

The remainder of the list of costumes searched most in states not yet mentioned includes: