Don’t forget about Peonies in the Park

(THE HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — Peonies in the Park … The annual fundraiser that the Indiana Peony Festival hosts to help make the celebration of our state flower possible!

This year’s Peonies in the Park will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 17. Tickets are $150 and the attire is floral cocktail. The event is sponsored by Church Church Hittle + Antrim. Click here to buy tickets.

From the earliest days of the Indiana Peony Festival, giving back to our community has been one of our top priorities. we do that not only through the Festival but through beautification projects year-round that wouldn’t be possible without your help.

With our annual Peonies in the Park fundraiser, we’re able to organize peony plantings throughout our community, continue growing our Peony Trail network with local businesses, and activate monthly Flower Markets in the summer, fall, AND winter. We’re so grateful for your support!

* * *

This year, Peonies in the Park is not to be missed! Working with our very own 9th Street Bistro, we’re bringing some of Indy’s most revered chefs in the area including:

Don’t worry, we have drinks covered too!

Wine: Peace Water Winery

Signature Cocktails: 9th Street Bistro will be whipping up something special with Hi & Mighty’s Big Heart Gin

Bourbon Tasting: Backbone Bourbon

Beer: Primeval Brewing’s special batch of the beloved “Peony Days” Cream Ale & more.

that’s just the beginning. We’ll have live music by Joy Collins, florists creating floral installations live, plein air artists, a Hawley Trucker hat bar, Smith’s Jewelers raffle (more info coming soon!), photo opportunities, peony merch, and much, much more!

We’re most excited to reveal a big secret we’ve been keeping for the past few months about the future of the Indiana Peony Festival! You don’t want to miss it!

* * *

All of this is possible because of the partnership of those above and CCH+A, who is supporting the Indiana Peony Festival in our quest to make downtown more vibrant. Their beautiful offices are right on the square downtown Noblesville facing the courthouse.

Even though they are based here in Noblesville, they have offices in Westfield, Fishers, Carmel, Zionsville, Tipton, and beyond. A full-service law firm with commitment to family and a visible and active tradition of involvement in the communities they serve, live and work in, showcases the importance of relationships for CCH+A Law and that their clients come first. These community-centric foundations also serve as the heart of the Indiana Peony Festival in its fourth year of beautifying and supporting the city of Noblesville and beyond, planting its own roots and building its own traditions and expanding education about the Indiana state flower – the peony.

Click here to watch a video about why CCH+A has decided to sponsor this year’s Peonies in the Park.

More fun and excited updates to come!