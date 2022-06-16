Local

Don’t miss Art & Soul’s Black Theater and Poetry Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Poems and performances by Black creators will be in the spotlight Sunday as part of the Indy Arts Council’s celebration of Art & Soul 2022.

Black Theater and Poetry Day, a part of the Juneteenth Eastside Celebration, is from noon to 5 p.m. at the Warren Performing Arts Center.

One of the artists taking part in the event is Chantel Massey, an Indiana-based poet, author, and educator. Massey, a 2022 Art & Soul Featured Artist, says her performance will be spoken word.

“It will honor past poets, [like] Mari Evans and Etheridge Knight, and it’ll also be honoring the future poets, poets that I’ve worked with who are younger, and just kind of using myself as a bridge to honor the legacy that is here within the literary arts community.”

Massey says Black Theater and Poetry Day will have lots of things to see and do.

“The celebration will be around family, freedom, and fathers, and everyone can kind of enjoy a little bit of everything,” Massey said. “There will be food trucks, there will be activities for people to participate in, and there will also be a number and variety of artists present as well.”

Featured artists include Congo Square drummers and dancers; IUPUI professor and spoken word artist Lasan Kazembe; and poet, writer, and spoken word artist Manón Voice. There will also be stories, images, and songs in tribute to Black cycling superstar Marshall “Major” Taylor and an excerpt from the Asante Art Insitute’s hip-hop dance musical, STAR MIDNIGHT.

Art & Soul, now in its 26th year, includes events over four weekends in June. It celebrates the theme of Black health and wellness while offering support to emerging Black artists in central Indiana.

Visit the Indy Arts Council website for more information.