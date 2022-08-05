Local

Don’t miss Saturday’s ‘Summer Sip & Shop Block Party’ at Carmel City Center

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Anyone looking for a way to relax and unwind on Saturday is encouraged to stop by Carmel City Center for the Summer Sip & Shop Block Party.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can check out sidewalk sales, enjoy complimentary wine and cocktails, take part in a free pop-up outdoor yoga class, and relax with a complimentary neck and shoulder massage. For kids, free airbrush tattoos and complimentary juice boxes will be available.

Shops offering special promotions and discounts on Saturday include 317 Charcuterie, Bath Junkie, Endeavor Boutique, Kits & Kaboodle Classic Toys, and Uplift Intimate Apparel.

“Every store will have features going on,” Teneen Dobbs, owner of Kits & Kaboodle Classic Toys, tells News 8. “We have a clearance event because we’re getting ready for holiday toys. So we’re bringing out the spring and summer and it’ll all be out front and then there are certain stories that will have raffles for $75 giveaways, which is really fun, too.”

If you can’t make it on Saturday, don’t worry — Carmel City Center will host Holiday Sip & Shop events on Nov. 5 and Dec. 3.

Visit the Carmel City Center website for more information.