Don’t miss Saturday’s TURN Festival hosted by Paramount Schools of Excellence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Want to learn more about farming, sustainability, and the environment while enjoying food and live music? Stop by Saturday’s TURN Festival hosted by Paramount Schools of Excellence, in partnership with Purdue Polytechnic.

The free event will run from noon to 6 p.m. at Paramount Brookside’s farm, located at 3200 Nowland Ave. near 13th and Rural Streets.

The festival is an outgrowth of Paramount’s farm and agroecology program. The day will be filled with exhibits, educational workshops, hands-on demonstrations, children’s activities, and more.

The workshops, demonstrations, and other sessions will be focused on topics such as sustainability, beekeeping, family gardening, food preservation, health and wellbeing, and cooking.

Tommy Reddicks, CEO of Paramount Schools of Excellence, stopped by Daybreak on Friday to talk about TURN Festival’s mission.

“It’s about accessibility and feeling open and comfortable to say, ‘Hey, I can take some of these practices on and improve my life, improve my family’s wellbeing, improve my neighborhood, improve my community.’ And it’s approachable and it’s easier than what you might think,” Reddicks said. “Once you do it and you go through the process and someone says, ‘Here’s how we do this part of making ice cream,’ all of a sudden you’re like, ‘Okay, I can approach this.’”

All proceeds from the event will go toward Paramount’s urban farm, environmental education, and summer S.T.E.A.M (Success Through Education Agriculture and Mentoring) Programs.

Paramount will also host the annual TURN Dinner on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Paramount Brookside’s farm. Local chefs will go head-to-head during the event. Proceeds will benefit Paramount Schools of Excellence, Purdue Polytechnic High School, and Purdue Extension Marion County.

Visit the TURN Festival website for more information about the festival and dinner.