Local

Don’t miss ‘Sugar: Commodity and Confection in Art’ at Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our complicated relationship with sugar goes back centuries. The closer one looks, the more clearly sugar appears as a pervasive cultural force.

‘Sugar: Commodity and Confection in Art’ at Newfields explores the far-reaching consequences of the international sugar trade and sugar’s journey from a luxury commodity to a pantry staple.

The collection includes prints, drawings, photographs, sculpture, tableware, and textiles. These items will show guests how sugar has shaped our material culture and social conventions.

Guests will see pieces created with sugar as well as renderings of classic treats and other artworks made possible by sugar in surprising ways.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a culinary pop-up where guests can sample products with historic sugar trade connections from modern companies that are fair-trade, employee-owned and environmentally sustainable.

To accompany this exhibition, ‘Foiled,’ a sculpture made with wire and melted sugar by Indianapolis artist Andrea Jandernoa, will be on display. Jandernoa will be working on the ever-changing sculpture from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on select Sundays in February through August. Stop by the second floor of the Efroymson Family Entrance Pavilion to see how the sculpture is maintained and ask questions.

The exhibition is open now through August 21.