Don’t miss the final days of the Indianapolis Home Show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The oldest home show in North America is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, but not for very much longer.

The 120th Indianapolis Home Show opened last Friday in the West Pavillion and Exposition Hall and is set to end on Sunday.

Over 400 exhibitors are showing off the latest trends in home and lawn design. Many of them offer specials on the floor to showgoers.

Davis Homes built this year’s Centerpiece Home. It’s a one-story, fully constructed, 1,955-square-foot home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

It’s the 10th Centerpiece Home designed by the Indianapolis-based company.

Brad Davis, president and CEO of Davis Homes, says it took about 20 days to build the Centerpiece Home inside the Expo Hall.

“I love the craftsman outside,” Davis said. “I love the colors. They’re the earth-tone colors…We try to show off some new trends. It’s a suede finish on the siding and iron ore trim, a blackberry brick, and it just, it really pops.”

Greenwood’s JMT Landscape Group worked on the backyard, which features birch trees, evergreens, boxwoods, and ornamental grasses. It also showcases a stone patio.

JMT Landscape Group’s Phil Guest says synthetic turf and pools are what his company has been installing recently.

“We have the container pool here,” Guest said, showing a pool to News 8’s Hernan Gutierrez. “That’s a good feature that everybody wants to really look at and they’re kind of mesmerized by it.”

To cap off the home show’s final weekend, Jeff Devlin from HGTV’s “Stone House Revival” will be hosting live demos and offering woodworking and other DIY tips.

Devlin says his goal is to make home improvement appealing to all skill sets.

“Most homeowners won’t try something if they don’t feel comfortable doing it,” Devlin said. “I can tell you right now, there’s numerous [tools] out there … It takes years of skill out of the equation. So therefore you can get right to it.”

Admission at the door is $15 for adults and $3 for children 6 to 12 years old. Children 5 and under get in for free.

Indianapolis Home Show Hours

Friday, Jan. 26: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 28: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



WISH-TV viewers can click here for discounted home show tickets or use the code WISHTV when purchasing tickets online from the Indianapolis Home Show’s official website.