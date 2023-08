Don’t miss WISH-TV Night with the Indy Eleven on Wednesday!

A logo for the Indy Eleven professional soccer team based in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indy Eleven)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some familiar faces will be in attendance at Wednesday’s Indy Eleven game at 7 p.m. against Birmingham Legion FC at Carroll Stadium.

A WISH-TV booth, on the west side of the stadium inside gate C, will have giveaways, games, and the opportunity to meet WISH-TV personalities.

Angela Moryan will be named the honorary captain for the game and Camila Fernandez will run the Spanish radio broadcast.