Downed power lines, crashes close I-65 in both directions north of Columbus

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles tweeted about the crash and downed power lines shortly after 1 p.m. Aug. 10, 2021, north of the Taylorsville exit for U.S. 31. That's just north of Columbus. (Photo Provided/Sgt. Stephen Wheeles/Twitter)

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Downed power lines and crashes on Tuesday afternoon closed I-65 in both directions for a few hours in northern Bartholomew County, the Indiana State Police said in a tweet.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles first tweeted about the crash shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday north of the Taylorsville exit for U.S. 31. That’s just north of Columbus. Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency, Sgt. Wheeles told News 8 by email.

No immediate information on how many vehicles were involved in crashes or whether anyone was hurt. Judy Jackson, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office based in Columbus, told News 8 by phone that information on the crash likely would not be available until Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Matt Myers said in a Facebook post about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, “It’s all hands on deck. Sitting northbound I65. Both north and southbound lanes closed due to downed power lines. Long delays. Traffic being diverted. Please find another route.”

By 3:20 p.m., one lane had reopened in both directions, INDOT reported.

Northbound traffic was backed up for at least three miles while southbound traffic was backed up 8 miles to near the State Road 44 exit in Franklin., WIBC Traffic reported about 3:15 p.m.