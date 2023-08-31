Search
Downed traffic lights stop traffic at 52nd and Keystone

Downed traffic light shuts down 52nd and Keystone intersection

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Downed traffic lights have closed the intersection of 52nd Street and Keystone Avenue on the north side of Indianapolis.

A cable holding up a number of traffic lights went down sometime before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Police placed a temporary road closed sign and orange traffic cones in the intersection to keep drivers away.

It’s unclear how long repairs will take or when the intersection will reopen.

News 8 has reached out to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works for more information.

