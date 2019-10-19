Downtown 5k gives runners option to run away with a pumpkin

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Great Pumpkin Run returned to Indianapolis for its third year.

Race director Erik Young told News 8 the 5K race celebrates all things fall, including apple cider, pumpkins and the beautiful colors of downtown Indianapolis.

Festivities kicked off Saturday morning from Military Park where the race started at 9 a.m.

Young says the race is a joint effort between the more than 2,000 runners and 150 volunteers.

Volunteers were given the option of either running the race for free or donating that money to a charity of their choice.

All participants will receive a finisher medal and a small pumpkin to take home.

“I just love fall and carving pumpkins. It’s my favorite thing to do. Fall is just the best time to do everything in the world,” said runner Tiffany Herrington.

Those wanting an extra workout could choose the Tough Pumpkin Run. That option of running the race includes carrying a pumpkin weighing up to 10 pounds.

Tiffany picked a pumpkin weighing in at 9.5 pounds. When asked if she could do the race with a pumpkin that large, Tiffany said, “we’ll see.”

Runners and families celebrated at the finish line with a cup of apple cider post race.

For more information about the GPR, click here.