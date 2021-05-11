Local

Downtown Greenfield to host 2 new events: Food Truck Friday, costume dog parade

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An organization that promotes downtown Greenfield has announced events this week: one for foodies on Friday, and another for pet lovers on Saturday.

On Friday, Greenfield Main Street will host its first Food Truck Friday on the Courthouse Plaza. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. by The Cajun Boiler, FoxGardin Kitchen and Ale, and Kerry’s Kannolis. Dinner hours will be from 5-8 p.m. with The Cajun Boiler and Kerry’s Kannolis. Shaun Cotner, a singer and acoustical guitarist from McCordsville, will perform live music from 6-8 p.m.

On Saturday, the Mutts on Main costume dog parade will be a fundraiser for Hancock County Humane Society and Greenfield Main Street. Day-of registration to join the parade is $20, or pre-registration of $15 is available online. The parade will start at 1 p.m. with awards following at 3 p.m. The event also will include a pet expo with vendors of animal goods from noon-5 p.m.

Greenfield is about 10 miles east of Indianapolis.