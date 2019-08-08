Downtown hotel supports Indiana artists

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Conrad hotel in downtown Indianapolis is giving you the chance to immerse yourself in fine art.

Conrad Indy’s mission is to display not only world-renowned artwork but also work from Indiana artists.

The hotel has an original program called “Art Stays Here.” The second floor of the hotel is devoted to the exhibition of works by local artists who have studios in the state of Indiana.

It’s an opportunity for the city to show support for artists statewide. Additionally, it puts local artwork on display in the same building as well-known works.

Exhibits also rotate through the Long-Sharp Gallery, which is connected to the hotel.

The gallery and the Conrad have an ambassador program that trains hotel staff to be fluent in the pieces on display, this way guests can ask staff questions about the art they see throughout the hotel.

Even if you’re not staying in the hotel, you can still be exposed to its art because of a new public art project outside of the building.

Visitors can also stay among famous works of art by booking a room in the Collection Suites. Each suite features a different artistic era.

