Downtown Indianapolis apartment fire displaces 200 residents

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — About 200 residents have been displaced after an apartment fire near downtown Indianapolis Wednesday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters with the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a report of an apartment fire at 1321 N. Meridian St. That is the location of Circle City Apartments.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they located smoke coming from the ninth floor of the apartment building. Residents were evacuated from the building, with several occupants needing assistance due to thick smoke. Firefighters brought hose lines to the 9th floor of the building to put the fire out.

Firefighters contained the fire back to the apartment where the fire started at 8:30 p.m. before putting the fire under control at 8:36 p.m.

According to officials, the occupant of a ninth floor apartment told investigators she was burning a candle in the apartment near the couch. She left the apartment to check on her laundry and when she returned, the couch was on fire. The occupants and a neighbor attempted to put out the fire with water and an extinguisher before calling 911.

None of the residents were injured in the fire. two occupants were checked for slight smoke inhalation. Officials say about 200 people were displaced for the night. Several cats were rescued by firefighters, with many others sheltered in place.

IFD Victims Assistance and the Red Cross are working to provide shelters for residents.

Circle City Apartments was constructed in 1914 and has 10 stories.