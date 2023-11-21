Downtown Indianapolis lights up with 55th annual ‘Christmas at the Zoo’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo is set for the holiday season. It’s ready to bring joy and sparkling lights to downtown Indianapolis for its 55th Annual “Christmas at the Zoo.“

The celebration is happening through Dec. 30. It features new decorations adorning Santa’s Village, providing families the chance to visit Santa at the “Santa’s Study” area.

This year, the zoo features new characters like the Ice Princess and Jack Frost, enhancing the festive atmosphere. Plus, the reopening of White River Gardens provides additional opportunities to view unique light displays.

The zoo’s light displays are nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Zoo Lights contest. Last year, it was ranked 4th in the nation.