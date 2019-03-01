Downtown Indy canal dyed orange for multiple sclerosis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The downtown canal turned orange Friday to raise awareness for multiple sclerosis.

The dyeing of the canal kicked off MS Awareness Week, March 10-16.

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain.

Friday's goal was to raise awareness and celebrate people living with the disease.

Cylvia Kemp of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society said, "The awareness is so important because a lot of people think I'm drunk when I walk somewhere, like if I don't have my cane and I'm at a restaurant and I go to the bathroom, I may look like I've had too many."

A walk to raise money for multiple sclerosis research will be April 13 at White River State Park. The walk will not only drive research on the disease, but also fund programs designed to change the lives of Hoosiers living with multiple sclerosis.