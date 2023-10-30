Downtown Indy concert venue gets a new name

An aerial shot of an outdoor concert at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis. TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park is now known as Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park. (Provided Photo/Live Nation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The downtown music venue previously known as TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park now has a new name: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park.

The name change coincides with the recent rebranding of Indiana’s largest credit union, Teachers Credit Union, as Everwise Credit Union.

“There has been such excitement around our name change and we’re thrilled this incredible venue is

now the Everwise Amphitheater,” Angie Dvorak, chief marketing and growth officer at Everwise, said in a statement Monday.

The popular outdoor concert spot hosted over 40 concerts in 2023, including performances by Brad Paisley, Counting Crows, 5 Seconds of Summer, and many others.

Several shows have already been announced for Everwise Amphitheater’s 2024 season, including:

Dustin Lynch with Skeez – April 26, 2024

NEEDTOBREATHE with Judah & the Lion – May 22, 2024

Parker McCollum with Corey Kent – June 28, 2024

Jordan Davis with Mitchell Tenpenny & Ashley Cooke – July 31, 2024

