Downtown Indy IMAX one of 9 theaters to show ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ on 70mm film

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix, foreground center, and Brendan Gleeson, background center, in a scene from "Joker: Folie à Deux." (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The downtown Indy IMAX is joining only a handful of theaters in the country by screening a highly anticipated comic book film in a special format.

The IMAX theater in the Indiana State Museum is one of nine theaters in the country to show “Joker: Folie à Deux” on 70mm film.

The musical is a sequel to the 2019 movie “Joker,” and debuted in IMAX theaters on Sept. 30. It debuted worldwide on Friday in non-IMAX theaters.

IMAX theater manager Neale Johantgen says the format is a special experience.

“This romantic misadventure, set to music and taking place in one of the most iconic film cities ever, is one you just have to see on the big screen,” Johantgen said in a release. “It is beautifully produced, and epic in our full aspect ratio!”

The theater will be giving moviegoers a gift with admission. On Oct. 12 & Oct. 19, those who see “Joker: Folie à Deux,” will get a commemorative IMAX 70mm film strip from the movie. Those who went to the premiere on Sept. 30 received a poster.

For tickets visit the Downtown Indy IMAX’s website.