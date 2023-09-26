Downtown Indy Inc. celebrates 30 Years with special activities

Workers put the finishing touches on the southwest quadrant of Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis, which will host "Spark on the Circle" every day from July until November. (Provided Photo/Downtown Indy Inc.)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Downtown Indy Inc. is celebrating its 30th anniversary by offering free activities this week for the community at The SPARK on Circle, where a special cupcake menu will be unveiled for purchase.

On the organization’s website, it said they are “engaging the community to enjoy downtown as they live, work and play.”

Since June, Downtown Indy, Inc. has offered Lunch Break Live Tuesdays presented by Lake City Bank. There is daily programming, games, live entertainment, and culture every Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Visitors can bring their lunch or stop by one of the food trucks.

On Tuesday, there will be a drum circle and fire painting at Spark on Circle.

On Wednesday, consider stopping by the park for a special celebration, which opens to visitors at 9 a.m. The Indiana Sports Corp. will make an appearance from 12-1 p.m.

Organizers say the first 100 people to visit the Container Café will get a free donut!

Expect African dance and a silent book club will take place at the circle on Thursday from 4-6 p.m.

On Fridays, visitors can enjoy Spark on Circle until 9 p.m.