Downtown Indy, Inc. report highlights blockbuster year for 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new report from Downtown Indy, Inc. shows that 2024 has been a banner year for downtown Indianapolis, with numerous projects reshaping the skyline, community milestones reached, and significant economic growth.

Taylor Schaffer, president of Downtown Indy, Inc., highlighted the importance of the city’s progress not just for Indianapolis, but for the entire central Indiana community.

“It’s really for the entire central Indiana community because that’s who downtown’s success benefits,” Schaffer said. “So many people call downtown Indianapolis home, and that’s an exciting evolution of our downtown.”

Since 2010, the downtown population has grown by 50%, with a 64% increase in families choosing to make downtown their home. Schaffer emphasized the importance of this demographic shift, pointing to the investments in infrastructure, connectivity, and amenities that have made downtown living more attractive to a wider range of residents.

“This is no longer just a 9-to-5 downtown,” Schaffer added. “We’re seeing more families, and with that comes a more vibrant, diverse community that’s truly exciting.”

Major Events and Projects

Indianapolis has also become a key destination for national and global events. From hosting the NBA All-Star Game and the total solar eclipse, to welcoming Taylor Swift for three consecutive nights later this year, the city has been a magnet for both local and international visitors.

“These events give central Indiana residents a reason to explore Indianapolis and fall back in love with downtown,” Schaffer said.

In addition to the events, several redevelopment projects are underway. Notable projects include the expansion of Bottleworks, the ongoing development at Circle Centre, and the Signia hotel anchoring the convention center’s new expansion on one end, with Georgia Street redevelopment on the other.

“All of these projects have the ability to elevate our reputation as a host, convention, and event city, while strengthening the fiber of downtown for a central Indiana audience,” said Schaffer.

Focus on Safety and Cleanliness

Like many other downtown areas across the country, Indianapolis is focusing on two key concerns: safety and cleanliness. Schaffer acknowledged that the city has been working to address both issues through the introduction of new programs.

The establishment of the economic enhancement district, passed by the Indiana General Assembly earlier this year, will fund year-round initiatives to improve the downtown experience. According to Schaffer, the plan includes seven-day-a-week cleaning crews, increased public safety technology, and homelessness outreach efforts.

“We’re excited to see what it looks like to have a dedicated funding stream that allows for the clean, safe, and vibrant downtown that residents and visitors deserve,” Schaffer said.