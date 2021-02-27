Downtown Indy leader cites changes since riots; FOP continues to review report critical of IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An independent review panel has released its report analyzing Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s response to the local riots after the deaths of George Floyd and Dreasjon Reed.

The report’s conclusions were not shocking to many who were downtown during those events and whose businesses were destroyed. While they do not disagree with the report, some stakeholders downtown think a lot has changed since the May 29-June 1 riots. They now hope change continues so that the next time tensions are high during a protest, the outcome can be much different.

The report says a repeated lack of guidance, communication and planning from police and the mayor allowed downtown Indianapolis to be engulfed in flames and violent behavior during protests last spring.

“What took place last May no one — and I have lived my entire life promoting this city — no one ever imagined. And, what we are hearing is that the police department didn’t imagine it quite as well either,” said Bob Schultz, vice president of marketing and communications with Downtown Indy Inc., a nonprofit that looks out for the central business district’s best interests.

Schultz says he appreciates the mayor and IMPD recognizing that a lot of change needed to be made. “There are some long-term memories of the business revenue loss, that boarded-up feeling, and then the absence of people because of concern and fright.”

He thinks much has changed since those events.

Meanwhile, Rick Snyder with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 86 said Friday he was not sharing his thoughts on the report yet. “Our organization is now reviewing the report to better understand its contents and the perspectives that were included (and not included),” he said in a statement to News 8.

Because of the damage left behind from the riots, businesses downtown were hesitant during the tense 2020 election season that saw many protests downtown.

“When you get burned you are more sensitive around that heat source going forward,” Schultz said.

Statement