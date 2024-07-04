Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest returns for second year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest returns for its second year.

The street festival will bring thousands of people to the Indiana War Memorial Grounds and the American Legion Mall.

Fourth Fest will feature 10 food trucks, up from five last year. This year also includes a new Kids Zone featuring inflatables and other activities.

Even with a few new additions, the festival will have a very familiar ending. A fireworks display will cap off the celebration around 10:15 p.m. Live music and programming will entertain the crowd leading up to the fireworks.

Max Wing, PR and communication manager for Downtown Indy, Inc., says the goal is to bring people to the area ahead of the spectacle in the sky.

“Ultimately, we’re saluting our Hoosier veterans, paying respect to them,” Wing said. “It’s a great way to celebrate our country and have a great community event that’s free to everybody.”

Wing says they hope to keep growing the street festival.

“I love the music,” Wing said. “[We have] two high energy [artists]… Pavel & Direct Contact as well as Living Proof.’ So thrilled to have them on board.”

DII officials say about 23,000 people came to the first Fourth Fest last year.

Fourth Fest kicks off Thursday at 6 p.m.

Downtown road closures

Several roads will be closed for the event. The map below outlines those closures: