Downtown Olly’s voted LGBTQ Venue of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Downtown Olly’s was voted as the LGBTQ Venue of the Year at the 2022 Bar and Restaurant Expo in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Adam Goble, the general manager of Downtown Olly’s, was at the expo to receive the award.

In a statement sent by Goble, he said, “Downtown Olly’s would not have survived the past 20 years of service had it not been many venues like Gregs, ‘Our Place,’ Zonies Closet, and Metro along with numerous spaces no longer with us. Indianapolis’s SOGI community has thrived because we have a strong community of venues that have given us safe spaces to find our true selves.”

The bar and grill received an award and an invite to the 2023 expo for winning.

It also has the opportunity to become part of the judging panel.