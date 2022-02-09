Local

Downtown pizzerias hope for a busy National Pizza Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pizza shop owners in Indianapolis are hoping business picks up during National Pizza Day.

Wednesday is National Pizza Day and Daybreak’s Lakyn McGee spent the morning speaking with pizzeria owners and employees in downtown Indianapolis.

Giorgio’s, located at 9 E. Market St. on Monument Circle, offers pizza by the slice and was purchased by George Stergiopoulos and his girlfriend in 2019, right before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“We’re hanging in there,” Stergiopoulos said. “You know downtown is facing a lot of tough situations right now, but we’re hanging in there.”

Stergiopoulos, a native New Yorker, believes in the business.

“I was a customer here for 27 years before we took it over,” Stergiopoulos said.

Over at Enzo Pizza at 149 N. Illinois St., another New Yorker is hyped for the day.

“I’m from New York City. So this is everything to me,” employee Geovani Santos said.

In true New York style, Enzo also offers pizza by the slice.

Enzo’s was established in downtown Indianapolis in 1986 and is one of the only pizzerias to open at 8 a.m.

Pronta Pizzeria, located at 325 W. Washington St., opened eight months ago during the pandemic.

Co-owner Emerson Borbor says the Pronta Pizza is the signature pie.

“It has a steak, tomato, onions and the secret is the sauce. It doesn’t look, you know, very artistic, but it’s a very good taste,” Borbor said.