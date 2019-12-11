Downtown restaurant launching ‘Hamilton’-inspired menu

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis restaurant is launching a menu inspired by the stage.

The Broadway hit “Hamilton” will be showing in Indianapolis in January and a downtown restaurant has put together a meal based on it.

Hamilton has taken the musical theater by storm and now Louvino on Massachusetts Avenue is getting your stomach on the Hamilton bandwagon.

The menu is called the Room Where it Happened.

WISH-TV’s Nina Criscuolo stopped by and talked to chef Elliot Checinski who talked more about the menu and why the restaurant decided to do this.

To hear more about the menu, click on the video.