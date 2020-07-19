Dozens join Zionsville bike ride for social justice

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — More than 100 people showed up Saturday night for a community bike ride in Zionsville to promote social justice and diversity.

Organizers of the “Bike to Be Heard” ride invited the communities in Boone and Hamilton counties to join. Aaron Williams, who lives in Zionsville and serves on the Boone County Diversity Coalition, says he chose to have the bike ride there because the area is not known for its ethnic diversity.

Matt Doublestein, principal of Zionsville West Middle School, said the ride was all about understanding and listening to their changing community.

“I think it’s really important to put our money where our mouth is when there are opportunities to even show up, to recognize inequality still exists and that privilege is a thing, and we owe it to ourselves and owe it to our neighbors and communities, especially our neighbors and people of color to do that,” Doublestein said.

The event was also intended to show support and solidarity for increasing community policing relations and to create a better ground for diversity and inclusion.