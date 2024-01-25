Dozens of firefighters battle blaze at racecar engine business on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 100 Indianapolis firefighters responded to a fire Thursday morning at a racecar engine manufacturing business on the city’s east side.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department responded around 3:20 a.m. to a fire at 8560 E. 30th Street just west of Post Road.

Firefighters arrived and saw smoke and flames coming from a building that houses a custom sign shop called Midwest Signs and Steve Schmidt Competition Engines.

Fire crews will remain at the scene for several hours to put out any hot spots that might pop up.

IFD says there were no major injuries and no one was inside the building when the fire began.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.