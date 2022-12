Local

Dozens of flights canceled Friday at Indianapolis International Airport

Travelers at Indianapolis International Airport on Dec. 21, 2022. (WISH Photo/Nate Gulde)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 98 delays, and 32 flight cancellations are underway at the Indianapolis International Airport as of Thursday evening.

According to FlightAware, 46 flights are already canceled for Friday.

The Indianapolis International Airport has had over 24,000 delays today.

Visit the FlightAware website for all delays and cancellations moving forward.