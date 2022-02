Local

DPW, INDOT prepare for icy roads

An Indianapolis Department of Public Works truck is seen on a street after a snowstorm on Jan. 28, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Road crews are preparing for the chance of icy roads Thursday night.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works and Indiana Department of Transportation will be treating roads ahead of possible freezing rain.

INDOT says drivers are on “full call” for Thursday afternoon into the overnight hours.

DPW’s Snow Force began treating roads at 11 a.m. and are expected to work at least two 12-hour shifts.

You can see where Snow Force has been using the Indy Snow Force Viewer.