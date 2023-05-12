Dr. Kristina Box announces retirement from Indiana Department of Health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Kristina Box is retiring from her role as state health commissioner of the Indiana Department of Health at the end of May.

Gov. Holcomb announced Friday that he has appointed IDOH’s chief medical officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver to replace Dr. Box at the start of June.

Dr. Box was appointed state health commissioner by Gov. Holcomb in Oct. 2017. She led the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and supervised coordination efforts with local, state, and federal agencies, and health partners.

Box’s last day will be May 31 and Weaver will begin as state health commissioner on June 1.

“Dr. Box and I began discussing this inevitability nearly a year ago, and I’m so grateful she agreed to stay on to shepherd the state Department of Health’s most ambitious legislative agenda yet. I respect no one more and am so pleased she’ll get to enjoy her next chapter, which is focusing on her family. I could not have had a better partner in this role, especially in this time. She genuinely cares about the health and well-being of every single Hoosier, and because of her dedication to the betterment of our overall public health system, the state is at the forefront of transformational change that will result in a healthier Indiana,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I also appreciate how she’s been working on a succession plan with Dr. Weaver, another national all-star, to ensure the successful implementation of our new public health plan. Dr. Box’s dedication to seeing the public health commission plan from ideas to action is a remarkable feat in and of itself. Her competitive refusal to lose is a key reason why our state will win for years to come,” Gov. Holcomb said.

Dr. Box released the following statement: