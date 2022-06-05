Local

Drag performers strut their stuff during the Bacon & Leggs drag brunch

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — While Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in London, a different kind of queen was winning hearts Sunday at Revery restaurant in Greenwood.

Drag queens were the stars of the Bacon & Leggs drag brunch, the final event of a three-day Pride month celebration hosted by Greenwood Indiana Pride.

Drag performers including Redd Velvet, Kendra Stone, and Stacia Renee Onassis strutted their stuff in front of emcee and fellow drag queen, Love Connie.

Love Connie, best known for appearances as a guest judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and as a hairdresser in “Legally Blonde,” tells News 8: “You really do have a beautiful state and a really beautiful town here in Greenwood.”

The drag performer also has one piece of advice: “Stay true to yourself, whoever you are and whoever you want to be.”