Driver choking on pizza leads to I-70 backup for hours

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — State police say a semitrailer driver choking on a piece of pizza triggered a chain of events Tuesday that left Interstate 70 clogged for more than three hours in east central Indiana.

Police say the driver pulled off the highway’s westbound lanes about 40 miles east of Indianapolis and became stuck in mud just off the berm Tuesday.

While wreckers towed the truck back onto the highway, traffic became slow and congested throughout the area, and a driver didn’t notice the backup and struck the rear of an SUV. During the backup from that collision, a secondary crash occurred between a semitrailer and another truck.

