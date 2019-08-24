Driver crashes into building after experiencing medical emergency

Wayne Township firefighters were called to the city’s west side Saturday morning after a driver crashed into a building. (Provided Photos/Wayne Township Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A driver was taken to a local hospital after crashing into a building on the city’s west side Saturday morning.

Wayne Township firefighters were called to the 2400 block of Directors Row just before 8 a.m. Saturday after a driver crashed into a building.

Authorities say the driver may have “experienced a medical emergency and left the roadway, striking the building.”

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Photos of the incident were posted to Wayne Township Fire Department’s official Twitter page.