Driver dies after SUV goes into Greenwood retention pond

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Saturday after the SUV he was driving went into a retention pond outside a strip mall in Greenwood.

Firefighters at the scene say an elderly couple was traveling west on West Main Street approaching State Road 135 when the sport-utility vehicle the man was driving swerved and went into the pond.

The passenger got out safely, but the driver was trapped in the SUV as it was fully submerged in the water.

When divers pulled the man out, he was unconscious. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Indianapolis Fire Department, which assisted White River Township Fire Department at the scene and provided a dive team, said the man did not survive.

3:36 PM – #IFD Tac 7 Rescue Dive Team requested & dispatched to Johnson Co. after witness reports driver into retention pond at SR 135 & Main St. In Greenwood. #IFD Divers locate victim within 2 minutes of entry & bring to surface. Sadly, he did not survive. pic.twitter.com/50Rc1GfUfj — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) January 16, 2021

No additional information about the circumstances of the crash or the identities of the people involved was immediately available.