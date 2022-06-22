Local

Driver critically injured in crash that closed SB I-65 in Boone County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is in critical condition after a Wednesday morning crash that shut down all lanes of southbound I-65 in Boone County for several hours.

Just after 4 a.m., police were called to an accident involving a car and two semitrucks on I-65, just south of the I-865 interchange near Whitestown.

Officers arrived and found the car wedged beneath one of the trucks, with the second semitruck parked nearby.

The woman who had been driving the car was found on the ground, seriously injured, according to Indiana State Police. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police did not say if either of the truck drivers were hurt in the crash.

Investigators believe the car was driving in the right lane at a high rate of speed when it hit the back end of a semitruck that was traveling at highway speed.

The car spun into the other truck, then back underneath the trailer it originally hit, say state police.

Police believe the woman was not thrown from the vehicle, but either climbed out of the car or was helped out by bystanders.

The southbound lanes of I-65 were closed for nearly five hours for investigation and cleanup.