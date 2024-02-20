Driver dies after crashing into trees on Indy’s northeast side

Man dies after crashing car into trees on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died early Tuesday after his vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into some trees on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

Just after midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a crash in the 9300 block of Fall Creek Road just north of Fort Harrison State Park and 71st Street.

Investigators believe the man was driving southwest when the passenger-side tires left the roadway.

“The driver steered back onto the road and appeared to overcorrect. The Pontiac left the roadway a second time and crashed into trees on the southeast side of the road,” IMPD said in a release.

The driver, identified only as an adult male, died at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name after his erelatives have been notified.

Police did not say if alcohol, drugs, or darkness were factors in the crash.

No other information was immediately available.