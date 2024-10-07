Driver dies after vehicle goes into pond on Indy’s far east side

Lights flash on a police vehicle. A 21-year-old Indianapolis man was arrest. Indianapolis police say a driver who was pulled from their submerged vehicle and rushed to a hospital on Monday did not survive. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died Monday morning after being pulled from a submerged vehicle on the city’s far east side, Indianapolis police said.

Indianapolis and Lawrence firefighters were called just after 7 a.m. to a pond near the intersection of 42nd Street and German Church Road. That’s a mostly residential area southeast of Lawrence and north of I-70.

Crews arrived and located a vehicle in a pond.

The driver was rescued by a dive team and rushed to a local hospital, but they did not survive, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

The IMPD Fatal Crash Investigation Team is at the scene and will determine how the car ended up in the water.

Police did not say if anyone else was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No additional information was available.