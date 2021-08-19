Local

Driver dies in crash with semi on State Road 32 near Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — A driver died in a crash with a semitractor Wednesday afternoon west of Winchester, the Randolph County sheriff said in a news release Wednesday night.

The Randolph County E911 Center about 1 p.m. Wednesday received a report of an unknown type of crash on State Road 32 at County Road 500, about 4 miles west of Winchester.

A 2009 Honda four-door was driving south on County Road 500 West and failed to stop at State Road 32, said Sheriff Art L. Moystner in the news release. The car struck the 2022 Kenworth semi. Charles Gross, 66, of Rolling Prairie, was driving west on State Road 32 when hit the semi was hit on the passenger side by the Honda. Gross was not hurt in the crash.

The driver of the Honda was not immediately named pending a positive identification. The Randolph County coroner said the driver died at the scene.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office had not completed its investigation of the crash Wednesday night.

State Road 32 was closed for several hours after the crash, Indiana Department of Transportation reported.