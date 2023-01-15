Local

Driver dies in overnight crash in Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after driving off a county road into a wooded ravine, hitting several trees in Tippecanoe County early Saturday.

Just before 10 a.m., police received a 911 call of a report of a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of 900 East. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, officials located a white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu resting upside down at the bottom of the ravine.

A man was located outside of the vehicle and had suffered fatal injuries.

Preliminary investigation determined the Chevrolet was traveling south on County Road 900 East, drove left of the center in the 1800 block North of 900 East and slid off, according to police.

The Chevrolet entered a wooded ravine, hitting several trees before stopping. Police say the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Investigators believe the crash happened anytime after 12:30 a.m., and speed is believed to be a factor. The name of the man has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office at 765-423-9388.