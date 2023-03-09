Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A driver died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night just west of the city of Franklin, the Johnson County sheriff says.

The crash happened shortly before 7:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Hospital Road. That’s in a residential area west of Custer Baker Intermediate School.

Hospital Road was closed Wednesday night between South County Road 50 West and Tracy Miles Road, the sheriff says.

The county coroner’s office will make a positive identification of the driver and inform next of kin.

Sheriff Duane E. Burgess says he expects more details will be available Thursday.

Franklin is about 30-minute drive south of downtown Indianapolis.