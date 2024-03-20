Search
Driver dies in Tippecanoe County crash

Flashing police lights on top of an IMPD vehicle. (WISH Photo)
by: Daja Stowe
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A person died after crashing their vehicle into a tree early Wednesday morning in Tippecanoe County, police say.

Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call reporting a vehicle crash on Old State Road 25 near the intersection of Sugar Creek Road, nine miles northeast of Lafayette just before 7 a.m.

According to a release, a passenger car was traveling north on Old State Road 25 North crossed over the center southbound lane, leaving the roadway and into a wooded area, hitting a tree.

The driver suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Police say the driver was not wearing a seat belt. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors that led to the crash.

No further information was immediately provided.

