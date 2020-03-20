Local

Driver dies in truck crash in rural Clinton County

by: Staff Reports
FICKLE, Ind. (WISH) — A driver died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in a rural part of western Clinton County, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were called shortly before 3:20 p.m. Thursday to the crash in the 2100 block of South County Road 800 West. That’s south of the I-65 interchange for State Road 28.

Investigators found a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup northbound on the county road had lost control, traveled off the east side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, died at the scene.    

Family members have been notified; however, the sheriff’s office said it wants to give them “a little time” before the driver’s name is released.

