Driver dies in Wednesday night crash on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was killed in a two-car crash late Wednesday night on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 11 p.m., police were called to a crash in the 6200 block of Shadeland Avenue. That’s a mile north of Lawrence Central High School.

IMPD says a woman driving one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene by the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Police were still investigating the events leading up to the crash. Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.